Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a and ita s not California
In this May 2016 file photo, Paul Chabot speaks to voters during a meet and greet at a private residence in Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga Republican Paul Chabot, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016, is moving to the Lone Star State – but not before dispensing some harsh words for California progressives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Jacques in Orleans
|233,799
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|looking for older men to have fun with
|6 hr
|Grinder1373
|1
|read this if you're looking for a real woman!!
|9 hr
|Syrup2995
|1
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Grape Soda
|16,061
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|10 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC