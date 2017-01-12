Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a ...

Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a and ita s not California

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

In this May 2016 file photo, Paul Chabot speaks to voters during a meet and greet at a private residence in Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga Republican Paul Chabot, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016, is moving to the Lone Star State – but not before dispensing some harsh words for California progressives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min Jacques in Orleans 233,799
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 1 hr Dudley 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,872
looking for older men to have fun with 6 hr Grinder1373 1
read this if you're looking for a real woman!! 9 hr Syrup2995 1
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 9 hr Grape Soda 16,061
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 10 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC