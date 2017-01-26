Order puts California, communities on collision course with Trump

President Donald Trump's order Wednesday targeting so-called sanctuary cities and seeking to compel local law enforcement to assist federal immigration agencies in deporting undocumented residents sets his administration on a collision course with California that has unpredictable and potentially far-reaching consequences. The order seeks to cut off federal grants to jurisdictions that restrict cooperation with immigration agencies, placing hundreds of millions of dollars in state, county and city funding for public safety, housing and other services in jeopardy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.