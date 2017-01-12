Numbers bust the myth: There's no great exodus from California
When you account for California's largest-in-nation population , the out-migration figure - calculated by taking moves to California from other states then subtracting moves out - you find the net departures equal a barely perceptible 3 folks leaving us per 1,000 residents.
