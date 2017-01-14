Northern California officials assess ...

Northern California officials assess heavy storm damage

San Mateo Daily Journal

It's too soon to peg a damage estimate from days of rainy weather that turned streets into rivers and living rooms into swimming pools throughout Northern California, state and county officials said Friday. In San Benito County south of San Francisco, where dozens of people were rescued from flooding homes in a dramatic early morning operation this week, workers spent a dry day checking on damage including two streets and possibly a county bridge, said Kevin O'Neill, the county's emergency services manager.

Chicago, IL

