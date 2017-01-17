New California coach Justin Wilcox embraces challenge
With more than a half-century without a Rose Bowl berth, tougher academic standards than most Pac-12 schools and lackluster fan support in a pro-sports focused market, there are plenty of hurdles for a football coach at California. Coach Justin Wilcox took the job for the Golden Bears because he embraces those obstacles and he wants players who feel the same way as he seeks to rebuild a program that has one winning record in the past five years and no conference championships since 1958.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 min
|Mothra
|62,890
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|Dr Guru
|234,047
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|21 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC