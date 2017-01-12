Nawahine, Potter lift Utah women past...

Nawahine, Potter lift Utah women past No. 24 Cal 63-57

Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter scored 15 points apiece and Utah held on to defeat No. 24 California 63-57 on Sunday.

