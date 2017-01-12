Nawahine, Potter lift Utah women past No. 24 Cal 63-57
Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter scored 15 points apiece and Utah held on to defeat No. 24 California 63-57 on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Coffee Party
|233,843
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,874
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|2 hr
|No Effect
|2
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|4 hr
|ghost877
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|6
|looking for older men to have fun with
|13 hr
|Grinder1373
|1
|read this if you're looking for a real woman!!
|17 hr
|Syrup2995
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC