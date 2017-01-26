Move to kill Obamacare ads backfires in California
A last-minute tactic by the Trump Administration to cancel $5 million in advertising the federal government had already paid for to remind Americans of Tuesday's 2017 open enrollment deadline for Obamacare will have little impact in the Golden State. That's because Covered California, the state's health insurance exchange established under the Affordable Care Act, is not federally directed or funded.
