More

More

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University. A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,311
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,803
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 hr Genl Forrest 87
News California funds first US inmate sex reassignment 6 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C... 12 hr spytheweb 10
News Young Californians Claim Donald Trump Is Threat... Sun Geezer 1
News Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea... Sun Wildchild 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC