More
A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University. A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,311
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,803
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|12 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Young Californians Claim Donald Trump Is Threat...
|Sun
|Geezer
|1
|Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC