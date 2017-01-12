Many motivations drive women to DC for inauguration protest
When throngs of women from around the nation converge on Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, they will arrive driven by a multitude of motivations. Gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change, support for vaccinations: They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women's March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world this coming Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Publishing.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|INFOWARZ
|233,663
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Sopr
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,844
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|16,060
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|Fri
|Pearl
|1
|County office hosts annual presentation on Cali...
|Jan 12
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|Jan 12
|Rudolpho Laspari
|16
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC