Many motivations drive women to DC for inauguration protest

When throngs of women from around the nation converge on Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, they will arrive driven by a multitude of motivations. Gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change, support for vaccinations: They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women's March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world this coming Saturday.

