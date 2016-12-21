Leaving for Las Vegas: California's minimum wage law leaves businesses no choice
California's minimum wage jumped to $10.50 an hour at the start of the new year. As the founder of a small fashion design house and clothing manufacturer in San Fernando, I'm not a disinterested observer in this change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|JRB
|232,516
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|2 hr
|SirPrize
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sun
|amorrrr
|3
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC