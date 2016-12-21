There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 10 hrs ago, titled Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black people food'. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Madeleine Pickens wanted the African-American chef she recruited from the country club she owns in Southern California to cook "black people food" - not "white people food" - at her rural Nevada dude ranch and wild horse sanctuary, according to a federal lawsuit accusing her of racial discrimination. Armand Appling says the wealthy philanthropist and ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens told him fried chicken, BBQ ribs and corn bread would be perfect for the tourists who pay nearly $2,000 a night to stay in plush cottages, ride horses and take Wild West "safaris" on ATVs at her Mustang Monument Wild Horse Eco-Resort.

