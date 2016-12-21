Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black people food'
Madeleine Pickens wanted the African-American chef she recruited from the country club she owns in Southern California to cook "black people food" - not "white people food" - at her rural Nevada dude ranch and wild horse sanctuary, according to a federal lawsuit accusing her of racial discrimination. Armand Appling says the wealthy philanthropist and ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens told him fried chicken, BBQ ribs and corn bread would be perfect for the tourists who pay nearly $2,000 a night to stay in plush cottages, ride horses and take Wild West "safaris" on ATVs at her Mustang Monument Wild Horse Eco-Resort.
#1 3 hrs ago
Man she didn't mean anything racist about that. It's actually a compliment since she's saying that black people's food tastes better than white people's food.
#3 3 hrs ago
Much ado about nothing! In an effort to overcome their horrible failures during the election, the TV and print media will now dredge up minute events and situations about famous people to blow up into something to sell papers and advertising time. The news media is fighting for a place in the bottom of the barrel with the paparazzi.
