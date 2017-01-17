There are on the WSOCTV story from 17 hrs ago, titled Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for 'setback'. In it, WSOCTV reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump's decision not to appoint any Latinos to his Cabinet is drawing fierce criticism from Hispanics, who call it a major setback for the nation's largest minority group. Trump announced former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue on Thursday as his choice to lead the Agriculture Department, ending hopes that the last open spot would go to a Latino nominee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSOCTV.