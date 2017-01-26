In California, a poor excuse for economic growth: Susan Shelley
The governor's budget proposal says the tax revenue coming into the state treasury isn't growing fast enough to keep up with spending because over the last four years, “the percentage of wage and salary growth from high-wage sectors dropped from 50 percent to 36 percent of total growth.” Since the governor signed the current budget last June, “much of the employment growth” has come from “workers newly entering or reentering the labor force,” and combined with a rising minimum wage, this means “a greater share of wages is now going to lower-income workers.” While that's a “negative” in terms of state tax revenue, the budget calls it a “positive development” from “an income distribution standpoint.” Apparently the governor thinks a wider distribution of poverty is a worthy goal.
