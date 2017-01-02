House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
House Republicans, overriding their top leaders, voted Monday to significantly curtail the power of an independent ethics office set up in 2008 in the aftermath of corruption scandals that sent three members of Congress to jail. The move to effectively kill the Office of Congressional Ethics was not made public until late Monday, when Representative Robert W. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced that the House Republican Conference had approved the change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|carmino seranni
|62,647
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,574
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|2 hr
|gwww
|6
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Genl Forrest
|68
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sun
|amorrrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC