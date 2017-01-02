House GOP votes to gut independent et...

House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office

House Republicans, overriding their top leaders, voted Monday to significantly curtail the power of an independent ethics office set up in 2008 in the aftermath of corruption scandals that sent three members of Congress to jail. The move to effectively kill the Office of Congressional Ethics was not made public until late Monday, when Representative Robert W. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced that the House Republican Conference had approved the change.

