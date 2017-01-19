Heavy wind, rain pummel California

Heavy wind, rain pummel California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A storm carrying strong winds and heavy rain brings down trees and power lines and causes flooding in part of California. Linda So reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min tbirds_friend 62,955
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min District 1 234,244
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 1 hr Frogface Kate 23
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 Wed Birds Landing Bob 2
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... Tue Mullahing It Over 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Tue Mugs mahone 9
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC