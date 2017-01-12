Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California ...

Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California as Thousands Urged to Evacuate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

A powerful band of thunderstorms over California this week has swollen rivers, downed trees and prompted many to evacuate, with more days of heavy rain in the forecast. Meanwhile, some 3,000 residents in Sonoma County were under an evacuation advisory as the Russian River crested Monday at 35 feet, flooding several low-lying neighborhoods, according to ABC's San Francisco station KGO-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,458
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 58 min Pip in Edmonton 62,839
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr RiccardoFire 91
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 3 hr Battle Tested 15
News Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09) 19 hr Ladybug 101
News California funds first US inmate sex reassignment Tue Frogface Kate 3
News Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C... Tue spytheweb 10
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC