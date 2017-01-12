Heading to the Southern California mo...

Heading to the Southern California mountains for snow play? It may take you awhile

16 hrs ago

Highways leading to Big Bear and Wrightwood were riddled with traffic Sunday as people flocked to the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains to play in the snow. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans warned of heavy traffic on Highways 330 and 18 leading to Big Bear as well as on Highways 2 and 138 leading to Wrightwood.

