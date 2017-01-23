Hawaii's Lanai Island dark after windstorm knocks out power

At least 3,000 geese perished after landing last fall in the 50 billion-gallon Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana At least 3,000 geese died after landing last fall in the 50 billion-gallon Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana Marijuana is widely for sale in Colorado, but a bill moving through the state Legislature aims to crack down on those who sell weed illegally using online ads such as Craigslist Marijuana is widely for sale in Colorado, but a bill moving through the state Legislature aims to crack down on those who sell weed illegally using online ads such as Craigslist The entire Hawaiian island of Lanai has not had electrical service since Saturday after strong winds snapped or damaged utility poles The entire Hawaiian island of Lanai has not had electrical service since Saturday after strong winds snapped or damaged utility poles The government's top public health agency has canceled a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.