Governor pitches $122.5B California b...

Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit

There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit. In it, Canada.com reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $1.6 billion budget deficit because of slow growth in tax revenues. Brown announced his proposed budget as the state faces uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress on a host of programs that affect California, from health care policy to immigration.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,473

Dump American Eagle

#1 13 hrs ago
Maybe he should raise taxes on his Hollywood elite friends........ I'm sure Meryl Streep and her libhole buddies could spare a few cool mil each......
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,829

The Left Coast

#3 10 hrs ago
$122 BILLION deficit, Californians can afford it.
Chicago, IL

