Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit
There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit. In it, Canada.com reports that:
California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $1.6 billion budget deficit because of slow growth in tax revenues. Brown announced his proposed budget as the state faces uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress on a host of programs that affect California, from health care policy to immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,473
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Maybe he should raise taxes on his Hollywood elite friends........ I'm sure Meryl Streep and her libhole buddies could spare a few cool mil each......
|
Since: Mar 09
10,829
The Left Coast
|
#3 10 hrs ago
$122 BILLION deficit, Californians can afford it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|loose cannon
|233,347
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Plums6325
|62,811
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|18 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|21 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|10
|Young Californians Claim Donald Trump Is Threat...
|Sun
|Geezer
|1
|Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea...
|Jan 8
|Wildchild
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC