Foul-Up means thousands of Californians surprised by higher insurance premiums
Thousands of Covered California enrollees face higher-than-expected bills from their insurers because the exchange sent incorrect tax credit information to the health plans. The exchange confirmed it gave insurers wrong subsidy information for about 25,000 policy holders, resulting in inaccurate bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Jacques in Orleans
|234,602
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,982
|roofiess Xan bar Blues OC H Addyis weed m...
|18 hr
|dope
|1
|California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast...
|Sun
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Planned Parenthood
|Sat
|T J Rodney
|1
|Closing the great divide between Trump and envi...
|Sat
|CAS
|2
|Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|lplkjd
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC