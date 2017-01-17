Foul-Up means thousands of California...

Foul-Up means thousands of Californians surprised by higher insurance premiums

Thousands of Covered California enrollees face higher-than-expected bills from their insurers because the exchange sent incorrect tax credit information to the health plans. The exchange confirmed it gave insurers wrong subsidy information for about 25,000 policy holders, resulting in inaccurate bills.

