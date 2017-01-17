First of 3 more storms hits California as drought retreats
A 72-inch deep sinkhole is seen Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Orinda, Calif. The city council of Orinda declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night because of a large sinkhole caused by last week's wet weather, which ruptured two sewer lines.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|25 min
|Panks
|62,896
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|234,053
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|Tue
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
