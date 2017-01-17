Father of man killed by police sues C...

Father of man killed by police sues California department

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The father of a mentally distressed black man shot and killed by Southern California police who thought he was armed is suing the department. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday night that Richard Olango Abuka, father of Alfred Olango, filed the lawsuit in San Diego federal court alleging excessive, deadly force against his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 22 min Birds Landing Bob 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Dr Guru 234,033
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 58 min mdbuilder 62,887
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 18 hr Mullahing It Over 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 22 hr Mugs mahone 9
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Mon mythoughts 3
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Mon Dudley 6
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC