Father of man killed by police sues California department
The father of a mentally distressed black man shot and killed by Southern California police who thought he was armed is suing the department. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday night that Richard Olango Abuka, father of Alfred Olango, filed the lawsuit in San Diego federal court alleging excessive, deadly force against his son.
