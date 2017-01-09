Famed giant sequoia topples in California storms
A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.
