Editorial: California must tighten fracking regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency's final report on the impact of fracking on water supplies finds more danger than previously acknowledged - but there's no way a Donald Trump administration is going to toughen the minimal federal regulations now in place. The president-elect already promised the industry last fall that he would try to end regulation of fracking, which involves injecting water and chemicals into the ground at high pressure to force oil and gas from rock formations.

