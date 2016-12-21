Earthquake swarm rocks New Year's Eve in California town
Dozens of earthquakes helped bring in the New Year around Brawley, California, but they are more of a curiosity than a concern, experts tell CNN. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones said earthquake "swarms" aren't unexpected around Brawley -- there also was a swarm in 2012 -- because the fault-riddled region called the Brawley Seismic Zone lies between the large San Andreas Fault and the Imperial Fault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|District 1
|232,453
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|54 min
|Licks5109
|66
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|5 hr
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|8 hr
|amorrrr
|3
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Sat
|Pinhead
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC