Deadly storm heads north after battering Southeast with tornadoes

10 hrs ago

The storm system that spawned a deadly spate of tornadoes in the Southeast has moved north, turning into a nor'easter. It's slamming the coastal areas of New England with rain and strong winds, and could bring up to 10 inches of snow in inland areas.

