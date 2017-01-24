Deadly storm heads north after battering Southeast with tornadoes
The storm system that spawned a deadly spate of tornadoes in the Southeast has moved north, turning into a nor'easter. It's slamming the coastal areas of New England with rain and strong winds, and could bring up to 10 inches of snow in inland areas.
