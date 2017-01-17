Covered California: Error means thous...

Covered California: Error means thousands surprised by higher premiums

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Thousands of Covered California enrollees face higher-than-expected bills from their insurers because the exchange sent incorrect tax credit information to the health plans. The exchange confirmed it gave insurers wrong subsidy information for about 25,000 policy holders, resulting in inaccurate bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 4 min o see the light 21
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,943
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Dr Guru 234,231
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 Wed Birds Landing Bob 2
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... Tue Mullahing It Over 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Tue Mugs mahone 9
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC