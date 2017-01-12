Correction: California Tornado-Q&A story

Correction: California Tornado-Q&A story

In a story Jan. 11 about a tornado in Northern California, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the tornado was south of Sacramento. It was actually north of Sacramento.

