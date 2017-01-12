Correction: California Tornado-Q&A story
In a story Jan. 11 about a tornado in Northern California, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the tornado was south of Sacramento. It was actually north of Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,600
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|RiccardoFire
|16,060
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|9 hr
|Pearl
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|County office hosts annual presentation on Cali...
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|Thu
|Rudolpho Laspari
|16
|5 year old raped
|Thu
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC