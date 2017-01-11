Civil rights advocates avoid calling Sessions 'racist'
Just because some of the families of the nine people killed and three people who survived a racist massacre in a Charleston church have forgiven the man convicted in the shootings doesn't mean they think his... Just because some of the families of the nine people killed and three people who survived a racist massacre in a Charleston church have forgiven the man convicted in the shootings doesn't mean they think his life... Authorities urged thousands of people in Northern California to evacuate homes as rivers swollen by four days of heavy rain threatened to crest above flood level, even as another day of showers was forecast for... Authorities urged thousands of people in Northern California to evacuate homes as rivers swollen by four days of heavy rain threatened to crest above flood level, even as another day of showers was forecast for Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|233,396
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|2 hr
|Quirky
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,830
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Ladybug
|101
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|88
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC