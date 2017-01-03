Charles Manson's cult left 7 dead and...

Charles Manson's cult left 7 dead and killed a dream, too

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

California prison official says cult... Amid reports that Charles Manson has been taken from his California prison cell to a hospital, a state corrections official would confirm only that the 82-year-old killer and cult leader was still alive. The seven grisly murders carried out by Charles Manson's disciples during the summer of 1969 did more than turn the hippie cult leader into the leering face of evil on front pages across America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 55 min District 1 232,834
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) 4 hr moi 16
News California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to ... 7 hr Squirty1663 10
News Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid... 7 hr PotionSquirts2765 3
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 8 hr Lovey3639 76
News Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ... 8 hr chapstick3221 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Flirtz4306 62,707
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC