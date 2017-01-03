Charles Manson's cult left 7 dead and killed a dream, too

California prison official says cult... Amid reports that Charles Manson has been taken from his California prison cell to a hospital, a state corrections official would confirm only that the 82-year-old killer and cult leader was still alive. The seven grisly murders carried out by Charles Manson's disciples during the summer of 1969 did more than turn the hippie cult leader into the leering face of evil on front pages across America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.