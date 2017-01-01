California's Gigantic Medical-Marijua...

California's Gigantic Medical-Marijuana Industry Could Be Devastated by an Unlikely Source

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

If you support the legalization of marijuana, 2016 didn't give you much to complain about. Last year, residents in four states approved recreational-marijuana ballot initiatives, doubling the total from the end of 2015, while five new states put medical-cannabis laws on their books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Jacques in Ottawa 232,443
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Wednesday 62,634
News Peak Solar' Hits California 1 hr Solarman 3
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! 5 hr amorrrr 3
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 8 hr ThomasA 2
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 12 hr Genl Forrest 65
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... Sat Pinhead 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC