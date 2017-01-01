California's Gigantic Medical-Marijuana Industry Could Be Devastated by an Unlikely Source
If you support the legalization of marijuana, 2016 didn't give you much to complain about. Last year, residents in four states approved recreational-marijuana ballot initiatives, doubling the total from the end of 2015, while five new states put medical-cannabis laws on their books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|232,443
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Wednesday
|62,634
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|1 hr
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|5 hr
|amorrrr
|3
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|12 hr
|Genl Forrest
|65
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Sat
|Pinhead
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC