California's drought is almost over
A series of potent winter storms that lashed Northern, and more recently Southern California, has erased the worst of the long-term drought that plagued the Golden State for three years. For the first time in 36 months, the US Drought Monitor report issued Thursday does not show any part of California in deep red, which denotes its highest designation, "Exceptional Drought."
