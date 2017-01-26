California's congressional Republican...

California's congressional Republicans hold their fire on Trump's refugee order

Only a few of the state's 14 Republican representatives have publicly commented on an executive order signed by President Trump on Friday that barred refugees and green card holders from seven countries from entering the country. Rep. Devin Nunes released a statement Sunday night saying that some tweaks are needed, but that his background as chairman of the House Select Intelligence Committee leads him to support the executive order.

