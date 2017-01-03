Californians' water use up despite dr...

Californians' water use up despite drought

SACRAMENTO The latest figures show Californians' water use is still on the rise since the state lifted mandatory conservation for the drought. California's Water Resources Control Board released figures Wednesday showing urban Californians used an average of 77 gallons a day in November.

