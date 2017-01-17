Californians find solace in huge turn...

Californians find solace in huge turnout at Womena s March in D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

San Joaquin Valley resident Kathleen McKinley knows about dramatic staging, and she got it in spades with the Women's March on Saturday. A director and member of the Theatre Arts faculty at California State University, Fresno, McKinley joined several hundred thousand equally exuberant demonstrators in Washington, D.C. for several hours of real-world catharsis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min JRB 234,488
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,981
roofiess Xan bar Blues OC H Addyis weed m... 3 hr dope 1
News California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast... 11 hr Le Jimbo 4
Planned Parenthood Sat T J Rodney 1
News Closing the great divide between Trump and envi... Sat CAS 2
Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri lplkjd 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,155,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC