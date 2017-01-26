Californiaa s undocumented kids could be first to lose medical care under Trump
LOS ANGELES >> On a recent rainy morning, Maria Bernal's stove clicks to life with a bright blue flame to toast bread on a griddle for her 9-year-old son Edwin to smear with peanut butter. As she scoops papaya into the blender for a smoothie, she recalls her worry during all the years when she couldn't afford health care and he suffered painful ear infections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|WelbyMD
|235,490
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Andrew
|61
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|9 hr
|District 1
|3
|Is Rioatmdevices Legit???
|12 hr
|Brando
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|21 hr
|Trump the Messenger
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|21 hr
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC