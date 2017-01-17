California Withdraws Bid To Allow Undocumented Immigrants To Buy Unsubsidized Obamacare Plans
Lawmakers in Sacramento have halted a first-in-the-nation effort by California to expand access to health coverage for immigrants living in the state without legal documents. At the behest of the state Legislature, Covered California, the state's insurance exchange, withdrew its request to sell unsubsidized health plans to people who are here illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|tbirds_friend
|62,955
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|44 min
|District 1
|234,244
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|23
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|Tue
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC