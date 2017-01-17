California Withdraws Bid To Allow Und...

California Withdraws Bid To Allow Undocumented Immigrants To Buy Unsubsidized Obamacare Plans

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Lawmakers in Sacramento have halted a first-in-the-nation effort by California to expand access to health coverage for immigrants living in the state without legal documents. At the behest of the state Legislature, Covered California, the state's insurance exchange, withdrew its request to sell unsubsidized health plans to people who are here illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min tbirds_friend 62,955
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 44 min District 1 234,244
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 1 hr Frogface Kate 23
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 Wed Birds Landing Bob 2
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... Tue Mullahing It Over 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Tue Mugs mahone 9
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC