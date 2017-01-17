California water suppliers seek end to emergency conservation regulation
Nearly half of the state is out of drought as much of Northern California has been socked with one of its wettest years in decades. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Water Resources announced plans to increase water deliveries from Northern California via the State Water Project from 45 to 60 percent of requests to 29 contractors from Plumas to San Diego counties.
