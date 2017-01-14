California vs. Trump: Whata s at stake?
On Friday, it gets real: Donald Trump will be the president of the United States, including 39 million Californians - thousands of whom took to the streets in protest days after his election. The inauguration follows months of fast and furious speculation, secessionist plots and preemptive actions from left-leaning California politicians in anticipation of this moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|233,771
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|2 hr
|Raspberry3705
|4
|read this if you're looking for a real woman!!
|3 hr
|Syrup2995
|1
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Grape Soda
|16,061
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|OzRitz
|62,866
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Ronald
|5
|Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|RiccardoFire
|201,893
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC