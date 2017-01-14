California vs. Trump: Whata s at stake?

17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

On Friday, it gets real: Donald Trump will be the president of the United States, including 39 million Californians - thousands of whom took to the streets in protest days after his election. The inauguration follows months of fast and furious speculation, secessionist plots and preemptive actions from left-leaning California politicians in anticipation of this moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

