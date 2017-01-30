California unions grow as U.S. rolls shrink
A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows union influence in the entire California workplace grew slightly last year, a stark contrast to declining union rolls nationwide. 1. Big numbers : California is a comparative union town, with 2.55 million members statewide in 2016, highest in the nation.
