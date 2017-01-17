California to face more flooding rain, burying mountain snow into Monday
The caboose in the storm train and river of moisture that has been battering the western United States this week will deliver one final blow to California into Monday. "Another moisture-laden storm system will slam into California early Sunday through Monday morning, bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|the libtards are
|234,519
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
|roofiess Xan bar Blues OC H Addyis weed m...
|7 hr
|dope
|1
|California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast...
|15 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Planned Parenthood
|Sat
|T J Rodney
|1
|Closing the great divide between Trump and envi...
|Sat
|CAS
|2
|Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|lplkjd
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC