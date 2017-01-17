California to face more flooding rain...

California to face more flooding rain, burying mountain snow into Monday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

The caboose in the storm train and river of moisture that has been battering the western United States this week will deliver one final blow to California into Monday. "Another moisture-laden storm system will slam into California early Sunday through Monday morning, bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min the libtards are 234,519
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,981
roofiess Xan bar Blues OC H Addyis weed m... 7 hr dope 1
News California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast... 15 hr Le Jimbo 4
Planned Parenthood Sat T J Rodney 1
News Closing the great divide between Trump and envi... Sat CAS 2
Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri lplkjd 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC