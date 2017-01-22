California storm causes flooding, triggers evacuations
Fast-moving floodwaters swept through mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third - and largest - in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength throughout the day and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years.
