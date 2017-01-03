California schoolsa report card: C-minus
Education leaders in recent years have lauded achievement gains and progress of California's K-12 students, but an annual national report card has rated the Golden State below mediocre - a solid C-minus, 10th from the bottom among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Nearly across the board in multiple categories graded by the magazine Education Week, California scored below the national average. California earned 69.9 out of 100 points.
