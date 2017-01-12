California revenue is growing. So why the talk of deficits?
California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,458
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|Pip in Edmonton
|62,839
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|RiccardoFire
|91
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|15
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|19 hr
|Ladybug
|101
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC