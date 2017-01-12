California residents rescued from flooding as major storms recede
HOLLISTER, Calif. – Rescue workers used boats and firetrucks to evacuate dozens of Northern California residents from their flooded homes Wednesday as a drought-busting series of storms began to move out of the region after days of heavy rain and snow that toppled trees and created havoc as far north as Portland, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Jacques in Orleans
|233,512
|County office hosts annual presentation on Cali...
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|5 hr
|Rudolpho Laspari
|16
|5 year old raped
|5 hr
|kyman
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|62,841
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|9 hr
|RiccardoFire
|91
|Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Ladybug
|101
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC