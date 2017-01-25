California regains control of San Quentin inmate health care

In this Dec. 18, 2009 file photo, inmate Vine Merino is checked out by a doctor in the Triage Treatment Area at San Quentin Hospital at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. J. Clark Kelso, the federal court-appointed receiver, announced that he has returned operation of the prison's inmate health care system to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.