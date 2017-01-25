California regains control of San Que...

California regains control of San Quentin inmate health care

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Dec. 18, 2009 file photo, inmate Vine Merino is checked out by a doctor in the Triage Treatment Area at San Quentin Hospital at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. J. Clark Kelso, the federal court-appointed receiver, announced that he has returned operation of the prison's inmate health care system to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amid Trumpa s funding threats to a sanctuarya c... 5 min tomin cali 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Jacques Ottawa 234,958
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 11 hr Sopr 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
News Intelligence committee led by Californians inve... 15 hr tomin cali 1
News California withdraws bid to allow undocumented ... 15 hr tomin cali 1
News California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr... 21 hr Wildchild 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,266,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC