California rains could create spectacular floral display
A visitor to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, hike the trails on Wednesday, April 16, 2008, during the height of the blooming season. The reserve is located in the western Antelope Valley at an elevation ranging from 2600-3000 feet, in the high desert in Lancaster, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Julia
|235,848
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Cupcake7663
|63,046
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|1
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|16,063
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Andrew
|61
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC