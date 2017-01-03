California, Nevada pounded by floods, mudslides
California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday, January 9, 2017 for more flooding, mudslides and heavy snow after winter storms pummeled the region over the weekend. Pictured is an image of the flood in the streets of Nevada.
