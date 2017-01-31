California man admits to killing pare...

California man admits to killing parents in sword attack

Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a Northern California man who stands accused of stabbing his mother and father to death in 2015 has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that Nathan Alexander Wilson of Sebastopol was charged with killing 66-year-old David Wilson and 60-year-old Adrianne Chapin with a sword on the property he shared with him.

