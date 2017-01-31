California lawmakers eye statewide im...

California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary

There are 7 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The California Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The move in the nation's largest state came as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle the immigration crackdown started by President Donald Trump.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Don't cooperate with the feds? Gosh people seem to feel very important these days.

For my part, I'm OK with putting campaign promises on hold while certain people are beaten into submission, but I'm an old guy. I wouldn't be fighting this fight. It may be time to talk turkey with the kids.

Battle Tested

Pittsburg, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
What happens when the Federal Government pulls all grants or funding to Ca. Ca can not fund it's diverse refugee,immigration population on state funded programs.

Battle Tested

Pittsburg, CA

#3 11 hrs ago
More than 36,000 refugees have resettled in California over the past six years, according to the California Department of Social Services.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#5 5 hrs ago
The Democrats are in crisis mode.What happens when Calif gets a terrorist attack?
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,127

Paris

#6 2 hrs ago
Battle Tested wrote:
More than 36,000 refugees have resettled in California over the past six years, according to the California Department of Social Services.
Nothing like going down to Riverside and watch the Camel races.
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,127

Paris

#7 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The Democrats are in crisis mode.What happens when Calif gets a terrorist attack?
Some loon in Sac needs to explain to Brown the Clown that he does not have the authority to do what he is doing. So many have left California for a better economic climate to life, illegals and refugees are all that they can attract.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,188

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 1 hr ago
That's perfectly fine with me. They're "free" to do as they wish.

Just as it will be perfectly fine with me when DC pulls ALL federal funding from the state.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDzWyhXonMU
Chicago, IL

