California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary
The California Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The move in the nation's largest state came as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle the immigration crackdown started by President Donald Trump.
#1 15 hrs ago
Don't cooperate with the feds? Gosh people seem to feel very important these days.
For my part, I'm OK with putting campaign promises on hold while certain people are beaten into submission, but I'm an old guy. I wouldn't be fighting this fight. It may be time to talk turkey with the kids.
#2 11 hrs ago
What happens when the Federal Government pulls all grants or funding to Ca. Ca can not fund it's diverse refugee,immigration population on state funded programs.
#3 11 hrs ago
More than 36,000 refugees have resettled in California over the past six years, according to the California Department of Social Services.
#5 5 hrs ago
The Democrats are in crisis mode.What happens when Calif gets a terrorist attack?
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,127
Paris
#6 2 hrs ago
Nothing like going down to Riverside and watch the Camel races.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,127
Paris
#7 2 hrs ago
Some loon in Sac needs to explain to Brown the Clown that he does not have the authority to do what he is doing. So many have left California for a better economic climate to life, illegals and refugees are all that they can attract.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,188
#8 1 hr ago
That's perfectly fine with me. They're "free" to do as they wish.
Just as it will be perfectly fine with me when DC pulls ALL federal funding from the state.
